Christopher Jordan Dorner

The case of Christopher Dorner, renegade sharp shooter who declared war on the LAPD, has been covered by the New York Daily News, ABC, Huffington Post, the UK Guardian, the UK Telegraph, WPTV, Consortium News, Firedog Lake and OpEdNews. It is also referenced in CounterPunch and the Kasama Project [Communist]. But that said, coverage falls far short of other violent acts.

The Kasama Project writes up the story from the perspective that 'here is what happens when a well-intended kid goes into the state apparatus to do right, only to discover that everything around him exists to serve oppression and injustice.' That article [George Ciccariello-Maher and Mike King] also indicts the press saying that it is 'busy citing only those bits of the statement which make Dorner seem crazy: when he addresses Tim Tebow or Larry David, for example, or when he laments the fact that he will not survive to see The Hangover 3.' The Kasama Project then returns to the LAPD role in white supremacist policing, etc.

Perhaps more pertinent is this statement:

'It is clear from Dorner's communiqué that he feels that he is following a code of honor against an unlawful body that has sullied his name; his objective being to reclaim his honor ... Not unlike many mass killers, Dorner's writing exhibits a hyper-vigilant(e) feeling of betrayal and unwavering need for revenge. His writing reflects a self-conscious awareness of this role, a self-forged morality that invokes clear Zarathustra-like qualities of the Overman imposing his will on weak and vile petty tyrants.'

The 'code of honor' and 'unlawful body' motifs, together with the sense of betrayal, self-forged morality etc. suggest at least some spiritual connection to many in the ultra-right. It may suggest a philosophical affinity with some posters on fora such as Newsvine.

There is no doubt in my mind that there is a reason for which Dorner's case doesn't get more attention. The concern may be that widespread coverage could spur him to kill again. Or, it might be that however abhorrent and commendable Mr. Dorner's actions are, his grievances are too well established to be ignored.

