Dismantling Detroit: 51 parks to close

Tue Feb 5, 2013
Along with police services, fire stations, schools, street lighting, bus transportation, ambulance services and other basic services, Detroit now closes 51 parks. Remaining parks are to see reduced staff and maintenance.

This follows a powerful attack on jobs. Nothing can sate the banking/investment class. It will not relent until the citizens of Detroit stand homeless and naked on what used to be streets.

Thus is fulfilled the process called 'Capitalism.' How ironic that this austerity capitalism is being enforced by a Democratic Party Mayor!

As if that were some great surprise.

