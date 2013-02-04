Easy Question for NRA Extremists

There's No Such Thing As Too Many Gunz!

OK, so we give the NRA the 'perfect' state and more!

Picture a nation which is literally covered with weapons of all kinds. So plentiful are weapons that you must watch your step continually lest you step on them. Ammunition is also everywhere. Gunz are stacked 5 to 10 layers deep, lying everywhere. There is no place in America where loaded gunz are within arms reach [presuming you have the agility to bend over and pick up gunz].

The question is, 'are you safer and are you freer.'

It seems to me that at some point even the most extreme gunz advocate must face diminishing returns on 'freedom and security' [whatever they are]. So can you tell us at what juncture that point is reached -- OR is the reality that you truly believe that this fictitious world is the ideal.