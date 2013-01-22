Deconstructing 4-Years of Anticipated, Bourgeois Nastiness

Yeppers! This is what the American spirit has become for sure!

CORNHUSKER4PALIN seeded a Faux Spews article by none other than Karl Rove. Rather than describing or summing the article, CORNHUSKER4PALIN quotes the article, allowing Turd Blossom to speak for himself.

Turd Blossom Rove outlines several undesirable outcomes which [unsurprisingly] are attributable not to Crapitalism, but to President Obama. You know the game. It has often be claimed that...

President Obama is no Crapitalist;

The present hardships are directly attributable to the President and his systematic implementation of socialism.

This well-known tactic scapegoats socialism for Crapitalism's disastrous failure. It is hoped that with attention diverted from socialism's solutions to Crapitalism's ongoing crisis, that we will embrace Crapitalism wholeheartedly for the enrichment of the bourgeois class.

Never mind that not one, erudite socialist thinker on the planet recognizes President Obama as 'one of our own.'

Turd Blossom's article offers several points. Among them are these: Thanks [supposedly] to President Obama ...

Fewer Americas are working.

The unemployment rate is higher.

The national debt has grown.

I considered posting my response to CORNHUSKER4PALIN's seed; then I asked myself, 'but why should Rove and company set the terms of debate? The right has [in my opinion] received far too much attention/mileage playing that game. Why be put in the position or arguing ROVE/CORNHUSKER4PALIN premises? Why not state a positive position in contrariety to CORNHUSKER4PALIN's premise? Might it be more effective to put the right on the hook?

To that end, I invite all fair and sensible-minded persons to participate in the deconstruction of T.B. Rove's screed:

High unemployment benefits Crapitalism by sending wages into the basement and profits through the roof.

Crapitalism benefits from discretionary wars, cuts taxes for the wealthy and shifts debt to the working class.

Joblessness benefits Crapitalism as industry flees seeking near-free labor, forcing us to adopt those wages.

Relevant to this, I invite all who endorse Free-Market_Fundamentalism/Crapitalism to indicate which they would care to relinquish:

Dirt-cheap labor

Huge profits

No-bid war contracts

Tax cuts for the wealthy

Abundant access to foreign human and material resources

Essentially option-less prospects for Americans

Why would Crapitalism have it any other way?