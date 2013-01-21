Newsvine

Social Terrorism -- Top US CEOs Propose Age 70 Retirement:

The ruling class demands unending sacrifices that transgress all bounds of human decency. The ruling class has become a massive parasite bent on leaching all the resources of the nation for its profligate lifestyle. Meanwhile, we are not allowed to have a government of our own by which to protect our own interests.

If grandpa comes out of retirement to reenter the work force until he is 70, grandpa will then have to work until he is 75. If grandpa works until he is 75, this parasite class will demand that grandpa work until the day he drops dead on the job.

 

