Community Collapsed Articles:

Another Newsvine article bites the dust. RIP!

I was about to prepare a resonse to a Paul William Tenny article/seed when the call for supper came. I saved the URL in a notepad file and headed off the the dining room. Later, I drafted several paragraphs based on that earlier reading. Then I attempted to post my response, and lo -- no article could be found!

I was more than a little irritated [I'd guess that PWT was more irritated still] at the disappearance of this article. The PWT article was based on a 147 page study on the potential for domestic terror. In '09, a similar but much shorter [10 page] study caused some stir. I was interested in comparing that study [which I kept in pdf format] with the new study. I wanted to look for change/development/progression in the presented theme.

It is true that some articles/seeds strike us as patently unfair. We may believe that they distort [sometimes deliberately] the facts of the case. We may believe that said articles/seeds have potentially pernicious societal import. In fact these circumstances may not be mere 'belief;' they may indeed have real implications for our times.

Don't you just love it when this happens?

But rather than arguing against publication, these circumstances make free and open discussion all the more an imperative. It is by discussion of matters -- even on a rigorous, point-by-point basis -- that the facticity of claims is established, and their meaning sought. Even if it is something which has been discussed endlessly, that can be legitimately indicated. All one need do is to ask, 'have you anything new to advance concerning this point.' So what gives?

Why shut down articles which do not violate cite guidelines? Even if you take very strong and principled exception to the article in question, why not instead discuss that? Could it be that some suspect that their own position is untenable? Why not at least leave an unpopular article on an unpopular subject in place for others who may want to discuss it?

Roughly within the past month, another article by CowboyGrandpa was similarly vanished. Lo and behold, that was also an article on a subject I deemed significant. In that instant, I also prepared at a fairly detailed response to the article in question. It seems sometimes that it is those subjects which [from my perspective] most need discussion are also the first to take the hit. This seems rather counterintuitive in a community that [supposedly] functions around the idea of dialogue.

CowboyGrandpa and Paul William Tenny contribute thoughtful articles regularly. They practice the Code of Honor. Their desire to participate in community deserves respect. Please think through matters carefully before deciding to collapse articles.