The NRA and the President's Daughters:

Overlooking the fact that a President's children need security by virtue of who their father is, this add by the NRA attempts to set up a 'one-on-one' comparison of an 'elitist' President's children with your children. This may not be pleasant listening, but the nation would do well to know what it seeing in the NRA.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is pushing an outrageous new 30-second ad branding President Obama an "elitist hypocrite" for expressing skepticism over its proposal to put a gun in every school — and dragging the president's children into the gun violence debate.

It is to be expected that this add will be called many things. But that is also true of the NRA. This seems clear: given the recent spat of imbecilic statements ejaculating from the sullied lips of NRA supporters, nothing that the NRA says/does should surprise us now. That said, here are samples of responses to that video by the 'Blaze,' a website beloved to the RW.

'What we need is a dramatic increase in well equipped, well organized civilian militia nationwide….'

'Here, here. I second that motion. Extreme, radical, fanatical adherents of The US CONSTITUTION and our Founding Principles who are ARMED TO THE TEETH.'

'bo is a divisive, lying, racist, what more needs to be said.'

'I am still in deep depression about how the election turned out. I am clear that there was massive fraud ... when guns are taken from the public as opposed to street criminals, the public is left defenseless and at the mercy of the thugs in society! We must see the under belly of this govt. beast for what it is, a [sic] leviathian of progressive thought! The dangerous thing about progressives is that they really believe that they are enlightened above the rest of us and thus are qualified to lord it over us in all things! They seek to control us, but first they must take away from us all means of possible rebellion! That is, our weapons! Remember, the founders placed the 2nd Amendment to protect us from a tyrannical govt., period!'

'... why the hell should some kids get better protection against a maniac and other kids left defenseless against the same maniac? Are we rationing over who’s life is worth more now? Un – freaking – believable. So please do tell, how will banning semi-automatic rifles and 30 round magazines stop a maniac from coming into another defenseless school and using two semi-automatic pistols with 15 round magazines each?'

People must be held ACCOUNTABLE for their actions. THIS INCLUDES those ELECTED BY US !!!!!! THESE PEOPLE HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS !!!!!! DEMAND a PETITION holding the OFFICIALS responsible for the DEATHS and INJURY of all the victims of a “SITTING DUCK ZONE”. These DEATHS are a result of their [sic] Neglegence and their Agenda. They in essence, mandated that people not defend themselves.

A legitimate AMERICAN POTUS would NOT be in favor of gun control. Reagan was shot and he didn’t. He didn’t want to infringe on Americans rights….An authentic communist, arrogant community organizer, who had never worn a uniform, never had a real job, worked on a budget, or led anything more than an ACORN demonstration, wannabe dictator WOULD!

'You might want to read “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky..The enemy in this case..is from within..and it is a European entity..You also might want to study up on the un Federal Reserve..the Trilateral Commission…Council on Foreign Relations and the Communist Secret Societies like the Bilderbergs..the Bonesmen, the Bohemians..and the Freemasons..and the ones who were aligned with Hitler like the Thule and Vrile..We have Communism at our door..in high places..You might also want to research how the Rothschilds got their bank here..how they have started and funded all wars..and Agenda 21 which they have been in the process of implementing..they plan to take planet earth down to 500 million people living in small cities to serve the [sic] hierachy.'