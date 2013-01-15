Gun Proliferation Gives Us What We've Got

A few, personal 2nd Amendment toys with no political import whatsoever. And I'm perfectly stable ...

The US has more guns than any country both on a per capita basis and in actual numbers. For every 10 people, Americans own 9 guns. The second most heavily armed nation on a per capita basis is Yemen; Yemen has less than half our number of guns.

Again, the US is first in the number of guns owned [unsurprisingly]. Americans privately own some 270 million guns. India ranks second with 46 million guns owned. But India's population is three times our own.

Owing to drug-wars, Mexico leads the world in gun-related violence. The US is second.

We have massive, gun proliferation already, and the proliferation of guns hasn't curbed gun-related violence.