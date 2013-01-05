WND, Faux, NRA, Massacres, Rebellion and Erik Rush:

We are already at war. This is a war we have not seen the likes of previously and that will challenge notions of war for centuries to come.

Unsurprisingly, author of Negrophilia: From Slave Block to Pedestal, Erik Rush is also a Whirled Net Daily columnist and frequent guest on Faux Spews. In the interest of making the world a better place, this incestuous love child of Satan and apparent patriot secessionists tweeted a video claiming that President Obama arranged the Aurora, Colorado and Sandy Hook mass shootings in order to furnish a pretext for the forcible disarmament of the American people, to put them in concentration camps, and to start a second civil war.

It seems that Mr. Rush was hoping for a Romney reichadistration that would imprison liberals and journalists. In its effective import, Mr. Rush’ screed calls for armed insurrection against the government.

Mr. Rush accuses leftists of taking macabre delight in the ‘circumstances of the crime.’ He sees the Newtown massacre as a device to abolish the constitution, to attack gun ownership and to require ‘compulsory’ citizen assessment by government psychologists.

Ideologues and others who are the ‘cause of compromising our liberties’ are ‘dangerous and criminal.’ Mr. Rush contends that: