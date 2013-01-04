Fiscal Cliff Deal: Tradeoff or Swindle?

You know what's going to happen. Don't you.

The bill Congress passed is the basis for savage assaults on health coverage and income for the elderly, disabled and poor. This assault will be pressed by both parties and the US media. Together this alliance from hell will roll back all the social advances of the last century unless there is a massive uprising approaching insurrectional levels.

All the ‘compromise’ the ruling class could wrench from the banking/investment class was a small increase on households in the top 0.7%. Cuts in domestic [and military] spending will be delayed for two months. This puts another artificially created ‘crisis’ in place, slated to arrive in March. This will play out in conjunction with the need to raise the federal debt limit and the expiration of a ‘continuing resolution’ funding federal operations that was put in place last fall.