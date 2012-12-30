The Socialist Party -- Why We Need It!

Depth politics, explained simply, at one, solitary glance.

Remember the closure of Gitmo by 2010? Or that robust, non-negotiable, public health option?

In addition to forsaking those commitments, the Obama administration has among other things:

Extended the Bush era tax cuts.

Initiated discretionary wars.

Extended the PATRIOT Act.

Defended extrajudicial killing [including citizens].

When the Bush administration tried to privatize Social Security, the outcry was enormous. Now the Obama administration postures for bipartisan 'compromise' on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security based on fictitious 'fiscal cliff' narrative.

The point won't be belabored on the premise that readers are sufficiently intelligent to see what’s happening. To stomp and holler ‘Republicans’ won’t do. The logic of ‘lesser evilism’ helps nothing. Were these the policies Unequal States of America citizens wanted, they would have elected Senator McCain in ’08. President Obama’s election furnished no mandate to bargain off blood-won rights wrest by the working class.

President Obama is brilliant; he is also a consummate politician. He knows well that the investment/political class nearly brought the nation to its feet. Whereas he knowingly makes concession after concession to the capitalist class, since he chooses to represent NOT labor but the banking/ownership class, he can bloody well live with the peons who point out that both bourgeois parties are devoted 100% to the 1%. Such differences as exist between Republicans and Democrats represent internal disagreements within the ruling class.

Readers are encouraged to seek the long view. Reflect on the past, study the present and try to anticipate what future the present course holds for us. Any number have pointed out that today’s Democratic Party is to the right of Richard Nixon. For the future, you can expect to see the Democratic Party continue to shift ever further rightward.

The Republican Party knows that it need only wait that that Democrats will eventually cave. THAT's why we need a strong, principled, uncompromising voice for democratic socialism, the likes of which have not been heard since WW I [WW I being the rock on which socialism in America broke]. The absence of that strong, socialist voice allows the Democratic Party to drift to the right. The absence of that strong, socialist voice is why our protests against ruling class oppression are shallower and weaker than those of Europe.

We are in far more peril than even the most rightward extremists realize. We can’t afford to walk the bi-partisan paths of the past. We need a complete break from both parties. We need to follow doggedly the principles of democratic socialism. Socialism alone can find answers to the problems inherent in Capitalism. Readers may not be ready to follow the Socialist Equality Party [Trotsky] or the Socialist Party USA [Debs]. But you should start following Chris Hedges’ material. Also read Ted Rall.

One day, the real struggle will be between the Republican Party and the Socialist Party. That day comes closer with every ‘compromise’ which President Obama, his administration and the DNC make.