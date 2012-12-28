Capitalism's Greatest Success: Mass Social Inequality!

From CitiBank to Lead Lobbyist!

There are truths that the American aristocracy wish could remain unknown. One such truth is the existence of a large and growing underclass. On this, Nick Barrickman writes:

‘Washington, D.C. is home to some of the starkest social inequality on the planet, with one-third of the residents in the impoverished Ward 8—and over one half of its children—living in poverty, while the average income of the bottom fifth of the population is less than $10,000 yearly. In contrast to this, the average wealth of the city’s top 5 percent is over $500,000, an almost 54 to 1 ratio, up from 39 to 1 in 1990.’

Published on various sites [including the World Socialist Web Site], Barrickman’s article is based on a Reuters report concerning social inequality and unequal income distribution. The Reuters report comes in three parts, which can be accessed here. The series is well worth reading. The first part addresses outsourcing, the upward transfer of wealth, the impact of lobbying and other practices by which the fiscal elite siphons the gravy from the economy and leaves the working poor with scraps.

The first part ends with a brief reference to Nicholas Calio, an aid for President Bush, who apparently leads the airline lobby for Airlines of America. He reportedly ‘sold’ the Bush era cuts to members of Congress by explaining how it would benefit ‘average Americans.’ Calio dismissed concerns that the Bush era cuts gave too much to the wealthy. It seems that he defended his efforts on the ground that he grew up in Cleveland, and used his education as a launch pad to wealth. As the first installment of the report closes we read:

‘Income inequality is better addressed through expanding education and opportunity and economic growth.’

Far from creating opportunity and economic growth, Cleveland’s public school system is on the brink of collapse. Many public schools have been closed in the past several years, and teachers subjected to successive waves of mass firings. Repeated efforts have been made to downgrade educational curriculum, essentially closing the academic route and putting in place vocational and industrial arts programs that serve local industry. This essentially condemns Cleveland’s youths live by the tender mercies of market imperatives and cut throat practices.

There is no future under Capitalism. That truth is definitely one the investment class would prefer stay hidden. Once great swathes of people conclude that all progress awaits the rejection of Capitalism and the adoption of democratic socialism, the work for a just society will begin.