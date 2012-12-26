Explaining Gene Sperling

If President Obama is for the working class, why am I his top economic advisor?

Earlier this month, Robert Kutter [The American Prospect] published a brief article, ‘Fix Gene Sperling.’ It indicated that the corporate led ‘Fix the Debt’ group had scheduled a conference for December 4, ’12. Among those represented in this ‘massive cuts in social spending’ group were the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the Heritage Foundation, and several corporate CEOs. No surprises there! ‘Reformists’ [J. Podesta and N Tanden, Center for American Progress] were present also.

The surprise is that also present was President Obama’s top economic advisor and Director of the National Economic Council, Gene Sperling. Sperling delivered a major speech. That got me wondering, so I did some hunting on Mr. Sperling. I then assembled a brief overview of some of Mr. Sperling’s activities. This is what I found:

‘We’re going to be putting out what I think is going to be a very tough deficit reduction package that’s going to show us getting very close to a sustainable deficit package without doing that. ‘

Sperling has been criticized by some for his ties to Wall Street. In 2008, he earned nearly $900,000 at Goldman Sachs, where he was hired to help run a charitable project at the bank. He earned an additional $158,000 in speaking fees that year. The economist Dean Baker has criticized Sperling for supporting financial deregulation during the Clinton years and for not recognizing the danger of the growth of the housing bubble.

Sperling ... served as a consultant to Goldman Sachs, and in 2008 harvested sums reaching seven-figures for his work there and in delivering speeches to the highest ranks of the financial services realm. Sperling earned Obama's enduring gratitude late last year when he played an instrumental role in delivering the deal to extend the tax cuts handed out by President George W. Bush to the wealthiest Americans in exchange for continuing emergency unemployment benefits.

The proposed tax cuts for the rich would have to be paid for by the middle class and the poor," said Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., the budget panel's top Democrat, yesterday. His remarks were seconded by Gene Sperling, chair of the President's National Economic Council.

‘... people like Gene Sperling … operated just like he [Clinton] did, spinning between DC power and New York money for decades in a sea of graft and pay-to-play favors.’

Mr. Kutter says that ‘liberals’ [bourgeois supporting reformers] should not cover for or lend innocence to the ‘Fix the Debt’ austerity group. But it begs to be asked, why does President Obama retain Mr. Sperling as his top, economic advisor at all!

If Democrats chafe at the assertion that President Obama is a servant of the 1%, they should explain why he retains and surrounds himself with people like Gene Sperling.