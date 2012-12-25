Newsvine

Socialists and Christmas

By Village Idiot-2299796
Tue Dec 25, 2012 5:30 AM
Christian Socialist Flag

Here or elsewhere, we've all met this: socialists cannot be Christians. What is particularly odd is this:

'He has brought down rulers from their thrones, and has exalted those who were humble. He has filled the hungry with good things; and sent away the rich empty-handed.'

This sounds like Karl Marx -- replete with structural change and serious, class antagonism. And yet the Biblical record puts these words in the mouth of Mary, mother of Jesus [Luke 1:52-53]. In fact, this is part of the birth narrative that is being read and celebrated this week around the world. Astonishingly, this creates cognitive dissonance for 'Christian right' Americans.

Wouldn't it be weird if it came out that socialism more than Capitalism honors the spirit of the Biblical narrative! Which leads me to ask ...

