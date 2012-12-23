The Austerity President:

In addition to ...
- $1+ trillion in spending cuts passed last year, PLUS,
- $700 billion in cuts to Medicare in the 2010 health care 'reform' law.
President Obama’s austerity plan includes ...
- $400 billion to be cut over the next decade from federal health care programs,
- $200 billion more from other mandatory domestic programs,
- $100 billion from discretionary programs such as education, infrastructure and aid to the poor.
President Bush wanted to attack Social Security but the outcry shouted down GOP efforts.
President Obama leads the attack on social spending and lo -- we scarcely make a peep!