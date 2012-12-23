Facing Our Racist Self

Racism's deep roots in America? Somebody say it ain't true!

It seems that racist attitudes increased during President Obama’s first term. A survey conducted by researchers at Stanford found that 51 percent of Americans now associate blacks with words such as lazy and violent, compared to 48 percent who did so before the nation elected its first black president. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors racist and far-right groups, says that antigovernment “patriot” movements exploded during President Obama’s first term, and it worries that they will grow even more rapidly after his reelection.

Resistance to black leadership is deeply ingrained in American history. Historian Steven Hahn, writing in the New York Times (Nov. 10), points out that ever since the slaves were emancipated in the 1860s, white Americans have resisted the idea of blacks wielding political power over whites. Hahn notes that only three African Americans have been elected to the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction (Obama is one of them), and that this has happened in only two states, Illinois and Massachusetts. It is rare that an African American is elected to any office in a white majority district.

The so-called birther movement, which questions Obama’s citizenship, and the widespread insistence that Obama is a Muslim reveals the reluctance of many whites to accept Obama as a legitimate president. The paranoid-politics with heated exaggerations of the facts and fabricated conspiracy theories – Obama will take away everyone’s guns, Obama will make us socialists, Obama will end the two-term limit – these show that attitudes have changed very little. Our resistance to black leadership remains firm as ever.

If the last election proved anything, it is that we can continue to expect race-based fear and resistance. When it became clear that Obama would be reelected, white students at Old Miss gathered to yell anti-black slurs and throw rocks at passing cars. ON the other hand, the following night saw some 700 people in a counter-demonstration, holding candles and calling for racial harmony.

As the demographics change, we will have many opportunities to decide where our prejudices lie, and to ask ourselves what we can do to help each other overcome the prejudices that we do hold. This self-examination won’t be easy; but it is necessary.